Ukrainian Teacher Helps Keep Mariupol Schools Alive

There are more than 8 million Ukrainian refugees in Europe, according to the U.N., and Natalia Rovitska is one of them. Before the war, she was the principal of one of the best schools in Mariupol. After the Russian army destroyed her school and apartment, she managed to flee to Poland, where she works in a Ukrainian school in Warsaw and, through remote teaching, helps keep Mariupol alive. Lesia Bakalets has her story. Camera: Daniil Batushchak.