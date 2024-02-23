Ukrainians Weary Yet Determined on Two-Year Anniversary of Russian Invasion

Ukrainians mark a somber two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion with grief and determination as the U.S. imposes hundreds of sanctions on Russia following the death of outspoken Putin critic Alexey Navalny. As Ukrainians endure two years of war and growing uncertainty, a look at the emotional toll on families and how people are finding innovative ways to cope. And why one expert says redefining the paradigm of a two-state solution may be a better way to achieve lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians