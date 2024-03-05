UN Alleges Disturbing Sexual Violence by Hamas on October 7th.
A new UN report alleges widespread sexual violence by Hamas on October 7th as hunger and malnutrition take their toll on the Palestinian population in Gaza. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have sunk another Russian boat in the Black Sea, and a look at the fate of Nepalis who went to fight for Russia.
