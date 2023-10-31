UN Chief Alarmed by Intensification of Gaza Conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that he is "deeply alarmed" by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, saying civilians must be protected.

"International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored," he said. "It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively."

He said all parties must abide by the rules of war, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.

"With too many Israeli and Palestinian lives already lost, this escalation only increases the immense suffering of civilians," he said.

As his statement was issued, there were reports of a massive blast at the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, with reports of heavy casualties.

Israel put the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip under a complete blockade following the October 7 attack that killed 1,400 Israelis. After two weeks of international negotiations, limited relief supplies of food, water and medicine started entering Gaza on October 21.

The U.N said Tuesday that since then, only 143 aid trucks have entered Gaza.

"The level of humanitarian assistance that has been allowed into Gaza up to this point is completely inadequate and not commensurate with the needs of people in Gaza, compounding the humanitarian tragedy," Guterres said, reiterating his call for a humanitarian cease-fire and unimpeded aid access.

The U.N. agency that assists Palestinians said Tuesday that three more of their staff have been killed in the ongoing air strikes, bringing to 67 UNRWA personnel killed since October 7.

The U.N. chief also expressed his concern about the risk of the conflict spreading and urged all leaders to "exercise the utmost restraint to avoid a wider conflagration."

On Tuesday, regional media reported that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen had fired a barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at targets in Israel.