UN Chief on Hamas Attacks: Nothing Can Justify Acts of Terror

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate end to attacks on Israel and the release of all hostages. He also warned Israel's army to carry out their operations in accordance with international law.

"I recognize the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people, but nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians," Guterres told reporters at U.N. headquarters following an emergency meeting of senior U.N. officials. "I reiterate my call to immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages."

Saturday morning, Hamas fighters conducted a coordinated, surprise multipronged attack on several Israeli towns and cities, killing, injuring and kidnapping hundreds of Israelis and some foreigners.

The secretary-general said he is "deeply distressed" that Israel plans to put the entire Gaza Strip — home to more than 2 million people — under a complete siege, not allowing in food or fuel or supplying it with electricity.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities. Now, it will only deteriorate exponentially," Guterres warned.

He said relief supplies and aid workers must be allowed into Gaza.

The United Nations said more than 120,000 people have been internally displaced in Gaza. Damage to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities has affected services to more than 400,000 people. The U.N. said the Gaza power plant is now the only source of electricity in Gaza and could run out of fuel within days.

The World Food Program began distributing pre-positioned aid to Palestinians in Gaza shelters run by UNRWA, the U.N. agency that assists Palestinian refugees.

Guterres said he and U.N. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland are speaking with regional leaders to voice their concern and outrage, and to advance efforts to avoid any spillover to the wider Middle East.

The U.N. chief said the recent events did not happen in a vacuum.

"It's time to end this vicious circle of bloodshed, hatred and polarization," Guterres said.

He urged a negotiated peace in the form of a two-state solution that fulfills Israel's needs for security and the national aspirations of the Palestinians.