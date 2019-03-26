Accessibility links

UN Chief Urges Solidarity to Assist Southern Africa Cyclone Victims

  • Margaret Besheer
A displaced family arrives after being rescued by a boat from a flooded area of Buzi district, 200 kilometers (120 miles) outside Beira, Mozambique, on March 23, 2019.

UNITED NATIONS — 

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Tuesday that the international community needs to quickly step up funding to assist the three southern African nations that have been devastated by Cyclone Idai.

“Tropical Cyclone Idai delivered a direct, one-two punch of wind and flooding across a vast area long experiencing poverty and drought,” Guterres said of the storm which slammed areas of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the U.N. headquarters.
On Monday, the U.N. appealed for nearly $282 million to cover immediate needs for the next three months in Mozambique, which was hardest hit.

“We fear that whole villages have been washed away in places we have yet to reach,” Guterres told reporters.

A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019.
Appeals for Malawi and Zimbabwe will be made in the coming days.

“I call on the international community to fund these appeals quickly and fully so that aid agencies can urgently ramp up their responses,” the secretary-general said.

Members of a church salvages bricks from a damaged church building in Beira, Mozambique, Monday, March 25, 2019. The United Nations is making an emergency appeal for $282 million for the next three months to help Mozambique start recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai.
The cyclone's heavy winds and rains killed at least 750 people in Mozambique and neighboring Malawi and Zimbabwe, and made hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

The U.N. and partner agencies have been on the ground assisting affected communities.

“Under extremely difficult conditions, we have been air-dropping emergency kits that contain food, medicine, water purification gear, and shelter to communities that are still stranded by the flood waters,” Guterres said.

Workers offload food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Buzi, near Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019.
The U.N. and its agencies say they have already reached 100,000 people with food aid and are scaling up to reach many more. David Beasley, the head of the World Food Program, is on his way to Mozambique.

Humanitarians are also working to prevent the spread of potentially deadly diseases such as cholera and malaria, which thrive on stagnant waters and poor hygiene.

Guterres said there are reports that $1 billion in infrastructure has been destroyed.

“I believe in devastation like this, the full reconstruction will probably take years.”

Kids scrape for remaining rice inside a pot at a displacement center in Beira, Mozambique, March 22, 2019.
Guterres noted that such catastrophic weather events are becoming more common due to climate change and they will only get worse if the world does not act now.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has also launched an appeal for $30.5 million to provide life-saving aid for 200,000 of the most vulnerable survivors in Mozambique. And the U.S. Department of Defense said it will provide $6.5 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to Mozambique.

