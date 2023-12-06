UN Chief Warns Gaza Could Face Breakdown of Public Order

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call for a humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, warning that public order could completely break down soon, and the humanitarian system there is at “severe risk” of collapse.

“Amid constant bombardment by the Israel Defense Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect the public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible,” Guterres warned in a letter to the U.N. Security Council.

“An even worse situation could unfold, including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into neighboring countries,” he added.

He said the current conditions on the ground make it “impossible” for significant humanitarian operations to be carried out.

“We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system,” he warned. “The situation is fast deteriorating into catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region.”

Guterres said such an outcome must be avoided at all costs.

‘Dramatic’ move

The U.N. chief wrote to the council under Article 99 of the U.N. Charter, which gives him one of his few powers — to bring to the powerful 15-nation council’s attention any matter he believes may threaten international peace and security. It is the first time he has invoked Article 99 in his nearly seven-year tenure.

“It is a very dramatic, constitutional move by the secretary-general of the United Nations,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters. “The actual invocation of Article [99] hasn’t happened in decades.”

Dujarric said he expects the Security Council will meet this week and for Guterres to brief them.

Hunger crisis

The World Food Program warned Tuesday that the resumption of hostilities in Gaza will intensify the “catastrophic hunger crisis” that is already threatening civilians. More than 1.8 million Gazans have been displaced by the conflict.

“The renewed fighting makes the distribution of aid almost impossible and endangers the lives of humanitarian workers,” the WFP said. “Above all, it is a disaster for the civilian population of Gaza, more than 2 million people, whose only lifeline is food assistance.”

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas, which governs Gaza, after the group’s fighters launched a massive terror attack inside Israel on October. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israel.

Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and others, also took about 240 people hostage. More than 100 of the hostages have since been released, most of them during a seven-day-long truce between Israel and Hamas that collapsed last week.

Israel's air and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians. About 70% are reported to be women and children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.