The United Nations expressed concern Friday about the plight of civilians in Syria, as thousands fled the northern city of Afrin and a major battle in Eastern Ghouta entered a decisive phase in the country's south. As the Syrian conflict enters its eighth year, the U.N. Special Envoy for Syria praised the recent six-day cease-fire in the city of Douma but warned of escalating violence in other parts of Syria as well. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.