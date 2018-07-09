UN Predicts Growth in World Fish Production

World fish production is expected to grow over the next 10 years despite a slowdown in both farmed and wild caught fish, the U.N.'s food agency said.

In a new report on global fisheries, the Food and Agricultural Agency predicts world fish production will grow to 201 million metric tons by 2030 — an 18 percent rise over current levels.

This is despite the amount of wild caught fish leveling off and the number of farmed fish slowing down after decades of rapid growth.

"The fisheries sector is crucial in meeting FAO's goal of a world without hunger and malnutrition, and its contribution to economic growth and the fight against poverty is growing," FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva said.

But the report said future growth depends on sustainable and stronger fishing management, and successfully fighting such problems as pollution, global warming and illegal fishing.

The report said nearly 60 million people are employed in the world's fishing industry, with China being the biggest producer and exporter of fish.

The European Union, United States and Japan are the world's top three consumers of fish and users of fish products.