UN Helicopter Lands in al-Shabab Territory: Somali Officials

A United Nations helicopter has landed in al-Shabab territory in central Somalia near the town of Xiindheere in Galmudug state, multiple Somali officials told VOA Somali.

Officials say they believe most of the nine occupants, including foreigners, were captured by al-Shabab militants. Their nationalities were not known.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, as the helicopter was travelling from the town of Beledweyne in Hirshabelle state to Wisil in Galmudug in what officials said was a “medical evacuation.”

“It was a helicopter; it was carrying workers and it was one of those helicopters that help Somalia evacuate the wounded,” Farah Diriye Warsame, district commissioner of Adado town in Galmudug, told VOA Somali.

“I heard the helicopter had problems, and the pilot decided to land it rather than risk it blowing up in midair and has landed it safely,” Warsame said.



A Somali government official who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak with media said the Bell 412 helicopter had “technical problems.”

It is not clear whether a mechanical issue or possible gunfire from al-Shabab militants who control the area caused the technical problems.



Warsame said locals in the vicinity told him that al-Shabab fighters arrived at the site and abducted crew and passengers.

Warsame also cited locals who said al-Shabab set the downed helicopter on fire.

U.N. helicopters crews in Somalia are largely hired by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia, which provides support to the African Union Mission in Somalia, the U.N. office, and the Somali government, including internal flights.