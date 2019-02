The United Nations is highlighting zero tolerance for female genital mutilation, or FGM. In a statement this week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it an "abhorrent human rights violation affecting women and girls around the world." FGM has sparked a global clash between those who define it as a cultural tradition and those who say it is a dangerous ritual that should end. Hayde Adams Fitzpatrick has more. But first a warning: Some may find the content of this report disturbing.