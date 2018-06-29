UN: Humanitarian Catastrophe Ahead if Fighting Escalates in Daraa

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, is calling for an end to the fighting in Daraa in southwest Syria, warning of a humanitarian catastrophe if the violence between Russian-backed Syrian forces and armed rebels escalates.

The United Nations says thousands of people are fleeing Daraa. However, civilians caught in the battle between Syrian and rebel forces are likely to be trapped in the governorate because Jordan has closed its border, cutting off their main escape route.

"The real concern is that we are going to see a repetition of what we saw in eastern Ghouta," the high commissioner's spokeswoman, Liz Throssell, told VOA. "The bloodshed, the suffering, the civilians being held, being under a siege. … The civilians basically caught between the two sides. And that is a real great concern that people will end up unable to escape bombardments and shelling and ground and airstrikes."

Several government checkpoints in Daraa reportedly are extorting hundreds of dollars from civilians to allow them to pass, Throssell says. In addition, her office has received reports that Islamic State fighters, in control of the Yarmouk Basin area in the western part of Daraa governorate, are not allowing civilians to leave.

The U.N. human rights office has documented at least 46 civilian deaths, including children, since fighting erupted 11 days ago. The agency believes the true figure is higher.