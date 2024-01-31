UN Investigates Allegations that UNRWA Staff Participated in October 7th Attacks In Israel
The United Nations says it is taking swift action to investigate allegations by Israel that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7th attacks. The U.S. hits targets in Yemen. And, European Union leaders will try to persuade Hungary to unblock billions of dollars of EU aid for Ukraine.
