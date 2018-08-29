UN Issues Report of Human Rights Abuses in Nicaragua

The United Nations is urging the international community to intervene in Nicaragua to prevent it from falling further into political and social chaos.

The U.N.'s human rights office issued a report Wednesday detailing numerous violations carried out by the government since April 18, when protests broke out over President Daniel Ortega's plan to cut social security benefits. Authorities launched a crackdown against the demonstrators, aided by armed civilian supporters of Ortega who were mobilized into "shock forces" or "mobs" who attacked and harassed protesters, "often in a joint and coordinated manner" with police.

The report says more than 300 people have been killed and 2,000 injured since April, and at least 300 others are being prosecuted for participating in or supporting the protests.

Investigators have also documented numerous reports of enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and instances of torture.

U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein is urging the Human Rights Council to establish an international inquiry or truth commission "to ensure access to truth, justice and reparation for victims."