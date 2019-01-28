UN Khashoggi Investigator Meets With Turkish Officials

Turkey's foreign minister met Monday with the U.N. judicial expert investigating the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as Ankara calls for an international inquiry.

U.N. special investigator Agnes Callamard will be in Turkey until Saturday for a series of meetings with authorities, including Istanbul's chief prosecutor.

Saudi officials have not confirmed whether they have responded to Callamard's request to meet the Saudi Ambassador in Turkey and to visit the kingdom as part of her investigation.

Turkey's Foreign Minister foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu posted a tweet following the meeting.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2nd.

U.S. intelligence officials believe the killing was a direct order from Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman — a notion that Riyadh has denied. Khashoggi's dismembered body remains unaccounted for.

Initially Saudi Arabia said he safely left the site on his own, but later admitted he was killed there in what Saudi officials called a rogue operation.

Turkey said the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, but Saudi officials maintain it was not ordered by the Saudi crown prince.