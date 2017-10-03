UN Observes International Day of Non-Violence Hours After Las Vegas Massacre

On the day of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, the United Nations observed its annual International Day of Non-Violence with the words of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Nothing enduring can be built on violence," General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak said Monday, quoting the late Indian independence leader.

"The United Nations must act as a constant reminder of this," Lajcak, the Slovak ambassador, said. "It must not only work through non-violence, but it must inspire others to do so too."

Ten years ago, the U.N. declared Oct. 2 a day dedicated to non-violence in honor of Gandhi's birthday in 1869.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he was "shocked and alarmed" by the Las Vegas massacre and plans to write a condolence letter for the victims.