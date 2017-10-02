Trump Calls Vegas Shooting 'Act of Pure Evil'; US Flags to Fly at Half-Staff

President Donald Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday as the nation recoiled in horror at the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

“We are joined together in sadness, shock and grief,” he said in a nationally televised address less than 12 hours after the shooting began. “It was an act of pure evil.”

Trump began the day with a tweet as the extent of the carnage unfolded.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!," he said.



He hastily rearranged his schedule for a statement in the stately Diplomatic Room of the White House, where he announced that he would travel to Las Vegas Wednesday to honor the victims and meet with survivors.

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has,” Trump said. “We call upon the bonds that unite us, our faith, our family and our shared values. We call upon the bonds of citizenship, the ties of community and the comfort of our common humanity.

“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil, our bonds cannot be broken by violence and though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today and always will forever,” the president said.

WATCH: President Trump's full remarks on Las Vegas shooting



Standing in front of a portrait of George Washington, Trump offered words of sympathy to the families of the victims.

“In times such as these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness. The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope.”



Obama offers condolences

Former president Barack Obama was also among those responding immediately to the tragedy.



"Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas," he posted on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy."



Obama saw several mass shootings during his eight years in office, including the attack that killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida in June of 2016, that had been the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. He also led the nation in mourning victims of the San Bernardino, California shootings in 2015, the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut in 2012, and the Fort Hood, Texas killings in 2009.



In Photos: Las Vegas Shooting



Vice President Pence, Former VP Biden



Vice-president Mike Pence issued a series of three tweets offering prayers to the victim and praise to the first responders.

Former vice-president Joe Biden also used Twitter to express his condolences.

“Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts.



International reaction



Expressions of condolences were pouring into the White House from around the world. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed shock and outrage.



“We cannot tolerate such indiscriminate and massive shooting incident for any reason and I resolutely condemn it,” Abe wrote. "Japan expresses its sincere solidarity with the Government of the United States and the people of the United States as they try to overcome this difficult time.”

The mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer expressed his solidarity with the people of Las Vegas, having gone through a mass shooting at a gay night club in June 2016. “Terrible to wake up to the horrific news from Las Vegas,” Dyer tweeted. “Our community stands with Las Vegas during this difficult time.”

A number of scheduled events were canceled and postponed in light of the tragedy in Las Vegas.