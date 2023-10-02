UN Security Council to Vote on Force to Support Haiti’s Police

The U.N. Security council is set to vote Monday on whether to authorize an international force to support Haiti’s police amid a gang-driven security crisis.

Kenya has volunteered to lead a multi-national force of 1,000 police officers. The Bahamas, Jamaica, and Antigua and Barbuda have pledged to contribute personnel.

The United States has said it would offer financial and logistical support to the effort.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry asked for urgent Security Council action as he addressed the U.N. General Assembly last month, saying the worsening security situation has created a humanitarian crisis.

Henry said a force combining police and military personnel would be an initial step in creating an environment for the government to function again.

He said gangs have carried out massacres, kidnappings, human trafficking and sexual violence.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse