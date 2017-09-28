UN Visit to Myanmar's Rohingya Region Postponed

A visit by U.N. officials to Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state Thursday was postponed due to 'bad weather'.

The U.N. said Wednesday that its representatives would be accompanied by Myanmar government officials in a visit to Rakhine state, but the trip has been moved to next week, the U.N. spokesperson said.

The trip would have marked the first time a U.N. representative would have been allowed to visit Rakhine state since the beginning of a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims.

Access to the region adjacent to Bangladesh has been strictly controlled by Myanmar's government.

The United Nations said Thursday that over 500,000 refugees from Myanmar had crossed the border into Bangladesh. The U.N. said that the new, higher number was mainly because they were better able to count refugees, not because of a dramatic increase in arrivals.

The International Organization for Migration reported Thursday that 13 people, including eight children, were killed when a boat capsized while traveling from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Thirty Rohingya have been rescued from the boat carrying 120.

Violence erupted between Ryhingya and Myanmar's military in Rakhine state on August 25, when a group of Rohingya militants attacked dozens of police posts and an army base in what militants said was an effort to protect their ethnic minority from persecution.

About 400 people have been killed in subsequent clashes. Satellite images released by rights group Amnesty International have shown entire Rohingya villages burned.

In Photos: Mass Grave Site in Northern Rakhine State