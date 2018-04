The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, warned the Security Council that possible military operations around a major urban center and vital port could ruin hopes of ending that country's civil war. In Washington, senior U.S. officials defended the Trump administration's policy on Yemen, coming under fire from senators from both parties for not changing course to try to end the 3-year-old conflict. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.