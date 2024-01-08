Accessibility links

Understanding Financial Aid for International Students

FILE - Students walk across the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 2023.
You've written your essays, submitted your grades and test scores and finally -- finally! -- earned admission to a U.S. college or university.

Now comes the really tricky part: Paying for it.

US News & World Report offers a crash course on financial aid for international students here. (December 2023)

Selecting the Best Workouts for College Students 

FILE - Jackie Sylvester exercises on the lawn of the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., July 21, 2020.
If the dormitory vending machine and a rough class schedule are conspiring to add extra pounds, students might consider a workout routine to stay trim and beat stress.

But which workout is best? Fitness instructor Sam Stahl offers some suggestions in Health Tech Zone.

Study: Male College Students Less Likely to Seek Counseling

FILE - Therapist Norma Kawatta, seen on screen, talks to Paris Carroll, VP of mental health clinical services for Hazel Health, as the pair demonstrate how the company's telehealth therapy service works on World Mental Health Day, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023,
From the stress of exams to the pressures of financial obligations, the mental health of college students has become a major issue over the last few years.

But not everyone asks for help. As Vanessa McCray reports in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, male undergraduate students are less likely than females to seek help for mental health concerns. (December 2023)

‘Countries of Concern’: Florida Law Raises Questions About Student Recruitment From China

FILE - Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.
A new Florida law restricts public universities and colleges from taking money or engaging in partnerships with seven “countries of concern.”

Education officials are unsure if the law will affect recruitment of students from China – one of those countries and the largest source of international students at the University of Florida.

Writing for The New York Times, Amy Qin explains how the law, which aims to prevent the Chinese Communist Party from having influence in the state, could have unintended consequences. (December 2023)

STEM Offers Partnership Opportunities for US, India

FILE - NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, left, and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sign a memorandum of understanding May 24, 2023, in Washington. The two agencies plan to strengthen collaboration, including efforts that advance STEM education across the nation.
With a global demand in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math – opportunities exist for partnerships between the United States and India, according to consultant Akhlesh Lakhtakia.

In a Jagran Josh article, Lakhtakia explains how university partnerships can benefit both countries. (December 2023)

