Trumps to Host Annual Easter Egg Roll

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the annual Easter Egg Roll Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.

People attending the event won their tickets through a public lottery held in February.

The White House says the day will be "filled with family activities."

As part of the festivities, children and families usually push wooden eggs across the White house lawn using oversized spoons. Military bands and games are also part of the customary trappings of the event.

The White House Easter Egg Roll has a long tradition, dating back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes hosted the first one.

There were no egg rolls between 1917 to 1920 because of World War One. Similarly, during World War Two, no egg rolls were held from 1943 to 1945.

Food conservation efforts and then construction on the White House also brought a halt to the celebrations from 1946 to 1952.

However, President Dwight Eisenhower reinstated the White House Easter Egg Roll in 1953.