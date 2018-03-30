White House Readies for Annual Easter Egg Roll Monday

The White House has announced plans for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll, which will be held on the South Lawn on Monday.

In addition to the traditional events — the Easter egg roll, an egg hunt, a state egg display and reading nook — first lady Melania Trump is adding lawn bowling as a new event this year, the White House statement released Friday said.

President Donald Trump, other family members and government officials will also be on hand.

Organizers expect nearly 30,000 people to attend the event. Tickets to the event are free, but were available only through an online lottery held earlier this year.

The event was first held in 1878, during President Rutherford B. Hayes' administration.