US Accuses Russia of War Crimes in Ukraine

The Biden administration on Wednesday accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine.



"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.



The accusations come as both Blinken and President Joe Biden head to Europe for an emergency NATO summit to address the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Blinken said he would share information with allies and partners.



"We've seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded," Blinken said, citing ongoing attacks in Mariupol and other areas.



“The U.S. government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate. We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions,” Blinken added.



Last week, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.



