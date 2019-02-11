Acting US Defense Chief Visits Afghanistan

Acting U.S. defense chief Pat Shanahan arrived in Afghanistan Monday to meet with Afghan leaders and U.S. commanders.

The visit comes as negotiators work toward a peace deal for the war that began in 2001.

Shanahan told reporters traveling with him that he wants to stress to Afghan officials the importance of their involvement in discussions about what happens in their country, and that it is up to people in Afghanistan to decide their own future.

Shanahan also said he has not been directed to reduce the number of U.S. troops deployed in Afghanistan.