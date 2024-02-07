US Airstrike in Baghdad Kills Militia Leader Behind Attacks On US Forces
U.S. forces in Baghdad killed the militia leader responsible for planning attacks on American troops. Colorado’s attempt to remove Donald Trump from the election ballot goes before the U.S. Supreme Court. And, Taylor Swift’s merchandise flies off the shelves in Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl.
