Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

International Edition
Subscribe
International Edition

Subscribe

Google Podcasts Subscribe

US Airstrike in Baghdad Kills Militia Leader Behind Attacks On US Forces

US Airstrike in Baghdad Kills Militia Leader Behind Attacks On US Forces
Embed
US Airstrike in Baghdad Kills Militia Leader Behind Attacks On US Forces

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

U.S. forces in Baghdad killed the militia leader responsible for planning attacks on American troops. Colorado’s attempt to remove Donald Trump from the election ballot goes before the U.S. Supreme Court. And, Taylor Swift’s merchandise flies off the shelves in Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG