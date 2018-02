U.S. officials say U.S. airstrikes against government-backed troops in eastern Syria late Wednesday and early Thursday were purely defensive. A Pentagon official said Thursday the airstrikes were launched after the Syrian government and its local supporters posed a threat to the Syrian Democratic Forces and their U.S. advisers in eastern Deir el-Zour province. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports renewed fighting on several fronts in Syria gives scant hope for a peaceful solution to the seven-year war.