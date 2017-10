On November 3 U.S. President Donald Trump will embark on a 12-day trip to Japan; South Korea; China; Vietnam, where he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit; and the Philippines. VOA Northeast Asia Correspondent Brian Padden reports the United States' key military allies in the region are expected to handle Trump with care, and focus on areas of mutual agreement, especially regarding North Korea, when they host the president.