US Announces Charges Against Alleged Iranian Hackers

The U.S. Justice Department announced charges on Wednesday against two alleged Iranian hackers in connection with an international computer hacking and extortion scheme.

Faramarz Shahi Savandi, 34, and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri, 27, are accused of creating the computer malware known as SamSam Ransomware and installing it on the computers of more than 200 victims including a hospital and public institutions to forcibly encrypt their data.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the six-count indictment at a news conference at the Justice Department.

He said the hackers collected $6 million from their victims, who suffered more than $30 million from the loss of data.

The hackers remain at large and have been placed on the FBI's wanted list.