Currently, China controls most of the global market for processing and refining of rare earths and critical minerals
US Announces Steps to Bolster Critical Mineral Supply Chain US China Materials
The Biden administration announced on Tuesday actions taken by the federal government and private industry that it says will bolster the supply chain of rare earths and other critical minerals used in technologies from household appliances and electronics to defense systems. They say these steps will reduce the nation’s dependence on China, a major producer of these elements. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.