Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US Backs Venezuela Opposition to Take UN Disarmament Role

  • Associated Press
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Valencia, Venezuela, March 16, 2019.

GENEVA — 

A top U.S. diplomat says her country wants an envoy of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to take up the rotating presidency of a key U.N. disarmament body in two months.

Assistant Secretary Yleem Poblete used the United States' turn to hold the rotating presidency of the Conference on Disarmament to chronicle many U.S. concerns, including policies by Russia, Iran and China.

FILE - The Venezuelan Consulate in New York is seen in this Feb. 15, 2009, photo.
SEE ALSO:

Venezuela Opposition Takes Control of Diplomatic Properties in US

She said Tuesday the U.S. hopes a Guaido envoy "will be in a position" to take the conference presidency when Venezuela's turn comes in May. The United States and dozens of other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's president.

Venezuelan ambassador Jorge Valero, who represents President Nicolas Maduro's government, called Poblete's comments "absolutely absurd" and accused the Trump administration of seeking to install a "puppet president" in Venezuela.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG