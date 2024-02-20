Accessibility links

US Blocks for Third Time a UN Resolution for Cease-Fire in Gaza

For the third time the U.S. has used its veto power on the U.N. Security Council to block a resolution for a cease fire in Gaza. An FBI informant charged with making up a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden had contacts with Russian intelligence. And what is that stench in Cape Town?

