U.S. and European Union officials are considering new ways to penalize Russia after concluding economic sanctions have not influenced Moscow's behavior. The sanctions were imposed after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014 and were extended after a Russian-made nerve agent killed one person and sickened three more in Britain. Observers say Russia's economy has suffered because of sanctions, but that has not deterred Russian President Vladimir Putin. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.]]