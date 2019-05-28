75 Years After D-Day, Normandy's US Cemetery a Vivid Reminder of Sacrifices

On June 6th, heads of state including President Trump will gather at a beach in northern France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. In this military operation, thousands of American and other allied soldiers lost their lives in the first phase of a final push to liberate France and the continent from Nazi occupation. The Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial represents a unique place to pay tribute to the fallen warriors. Nicolas Pinault report.
