US Combines Diplomacy, Attacks in Middle East

The United States says it will hit more targets in the Middle East in retaliation for an attack that killed three U.S. soldiers. A new push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is underway. And a documentary about Ukraine’s fight against Russia has been nominated for an Oscar.

