US Combines Diplomacy, Attacks in Middle East
The United States says it will hit more targets in the Middle East in retaliation for an attack that killed three U.S. soldiers. A new push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is underway. And a documentary about Ukraine’s fight against Russia has been nominated for an Oscar.
Episodes
February 01, 2024
U.S. to “Take Significant Action” against Iran-backed Militias
January 30, 2024
Kataib Hezbollah Announces Suspension of Attacks Against U.S. Troops
