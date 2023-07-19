Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

US commitment to Israel is 'ironclad,' says Biden

US commitment to Israel is 'ironclad,' says Biden
Embed
US commitment to Israel is 'ironclad,' says Biden

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:40 0:00
Download

President Joe Biden held a second White House meeting with Israel’s moderate ceremonial leader, President Isaac Herzog, covering a range of issues including Russia’s increased ties with Iran. The two also discussed further diplomatic normalization with Israel’s neighbors and the Biden administration’s concerns over the conservative prime minister’s moves toward judicial system changes and increased settlements in the West Bank. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG