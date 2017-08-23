US Defense Chief Meets Turkish President

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara Wednesday following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Nurettin Canikli.

Mattis flew into Turkey for a one-day visit after making a stop in Iraq to survey progress in the fight there against the Islamic State group.

Erdogan reportedly expressed his unease to Mattis over U.S. support for the Kurdish militant group YPG.

Turkey is upset with the U.S. support of Syrian Kurds who have been aiding in the fight against IS jihadists in northern Syria. Ankara views the YPG - the Kurdish People's Protection Units - as a terrorist organization linked to Turkish-Kurdish separatists inside Turkey, known as the PKK. Turkey has made clear it does not support the U.S. sending arms to the YPG.

The Pentagon began arming the group in May, sending over small arms and vehicles, and has been impressed with the YPG’s ability to fight IS.

Turkey has said it will do whatever it takes to stop the Kurds from forming their own state in the territory seized from IS, and Erdogan has suggested Turkish forces could launch a cross-border operation to remove the Kurds from the town of Afrin.

"Whatever the price, we will conduct the necessary intervention," Erdogan was quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper as saying on Wednesday.