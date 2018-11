U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday that Yemen peace talks are likely in December in Sweden, thanks, he said, to the efforts of United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. The United States supports the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting to restore the officially recognized Yemeni government. Houthi rebels are armed, trained and financed by Iran. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the international community is pushing for peace to halt the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.