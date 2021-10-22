US Deficit Hits $2.77 Trillion in Fiscal Year 2021

The U.S. government recorded its second largest budget deficit on record in fiscal year 2021, but it was down somewhat from 2020.

This year's deficit was $2.77 trillion compared to $3.13 trillion last year, with both years reflecting massive government spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration said the lower number was due to a recovering economy leading to increased tax revenues.

"Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement issued with the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young.

Before the fiscal 2020 record deficit, the previous record was $1.4 trillion in 2009 as the Obama administration spent heavily to try to lift the country out of the recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters and The Associated Press.

