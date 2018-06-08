US Delays Release of American Held as Enemy Combatant

A courtroom battle over the fate of an American being held in Iraq as an enemy combatant took a new turn Friday as the Pentagon put on hold plans to return him to Syria. The latest twist came after lawyers for the man said his release into an "active battlefield" would imperil his life.

The unidentified man, who has dual Saudi citizenship, was captured in Syria in September by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S.-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab militia groups fighting Islamic State and Syrian government forces.

Lawyers for the man, referred to as John Doe in court documents, say he was wrongfully detained as an enemy combatant. They say he was fleeing the war in Syria for Turkey when he was captured by SDF, who accused him of being an IS fighter and handed him over to the U.S. military. He remains at a U.S. military detention facility in Iraq.

The U.S. military recently sought to hand him over to Saudi Arabia, but an appeals court blocked the transfer. The government notified a lower court on Wednesday that it would instead release him in the vicinity of where he was captured in no sooner than 72 hours.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents Doe, filed a motion late Thursday for a restraining order against his imminent release, saying the government planned to free him in an area it described as "an active battlefield" and "exceedingly dangerous."

The area is "controlled by the same forces who have already demonstrated their hostility to [him] by shooting at him, beating him and threatening him with death," ACLU lawyers wrote.

The government has disputed the claim.

Hearing set on ACLU bid

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Friday set a court hearing for June 20 to hear the ACLU's restraining order motion. Another hearing, scheduled for the same date to determine whether the man is being held legally, has been postponed.

The U.S. military has offered Doe the choice of being released in an unnamed town in Syria or outside a Syrian camp for internally displaced persons. But he "did not identify a preference between the two locations and would not agree to the release."

The military has said it will return the clothing the man was wearing when he was captured and give him $4,210 in cash, an unactivated cellphone, and enough food and water "to last several days."

The Defense Department "has taken all necessary and feasible precautions to ensure the safe release of petitioner," the filing said.

But the ACLU lawyers have argued that releasing Doe in Syria would put him in imminent danger.

"The government has effectively admitted that it has no reason to continue detaining our client and that he does not pose a threat," ACLU lawyer Jonathan Hafetz said. "But, instead of offering a safe release, they want to dump an American citizen onto the side of the road in a war-torn country without any assurances of protection and no identification."

He called it "a disgraceful way to treat an American citizen."

Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, nearly 300 Americans have attempted to leave or have left the U.S. to fight in Syria and Iraq, according to George Washington University's Program on Extremism.