US Denies Interim Deal on Iran’s Nuclear Program

The United States said Wednesday that reports of an interim nuclear deal with Iran "are false and misleading."

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters the United States remains committed to ensuring Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons and has been monitoring Iranian enrichment activities.

Since the United States withdrew from the 2015 international agreement that restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, Iran has increased enriched uranium to higher levels and increased its stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Iran has said its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes and it denies seeking nuclear weapons.

"We are not naive about Iran’s ambitions and Iran’s activities, but we have always believed at every step of the way that diplomacy is the best path forward for preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," Miller said. "But for the United States, all options are on the table."

Indirect talks about reviving the nuclear deal broke down last year, and the United States has said the issue is not a current priority.

