US Drone Strike in Somalia Against al-Shabab Kills 'Several'

The United States military says it has carried out a drone strike against the al-Shabab extremist group in Somalia, killing "several" militants.

A statement by the U.S. Africa Command says the strike was carried out Friday night in Lower Shabelle region, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the capital, Mogadishu.

This is the 23rd airstrike the U.S. military has carried out this year against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab and the far smaller Islamic State group in Somalia. The Trump administration earlier this year approved expanded military operations against extremists in the Horn of Africa nation.

The statement says the latest U.S. drone strike was carried out in coordination with Somalia's government.

Al-Shabab has been blamed for the massive truck bombing in Mogadishu last month that killed more than 350 people.