US Embassy in Montenegro Offers Limited Services After Attack on Compound

The consular section of the U.S. Embassy in Montenegro will be open Friday, but only for emergency services, after an attack on the embassy compound, the State Department said Thursday.

Police on Thursday identified the man who threw an explosive device into the embassy compound as Dalibor Jaukovic, a former Yugoslav army soldier who had expressed anti-NATO sentiments. Jaukovic blew himself up outside the compound, the Balkan country's police said.

U.S. and Montenegrin officials said no one else at the embassy was injured in the attack in the capital, Podgorica, early Thursday morning.

A government statement said the device was “most probably” a hand grenade, and several journalists who saw the site reported no damage.

After the incident, the U.S. Embassy made no changes to its standing travel advisory, instructing U.S. citizens to exercise normal precautions when visiting Montenegro.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said visa appointments canceled Thursday would be rescheduled soon.

“Our embassy has no indication that the attack is part of an ongoing threat, although the investigation continues into the motives of the assailant,” Nauert said in a briefing Thursday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, consular operations have been closed for the day today [Thursday], although the U.S. Embassy remains open for emergency services for U.S. citizens,” she added.

FBI spokeswoman Nora Scheland said, “The FBI is providing assistance to our partners in Montenegro as part of their investigation.”

Shortly after the incident, the embassy issued a security alert telling people to avoid the area.

State Department correspondent Nike Ching contributed to this report.