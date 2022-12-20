US Encourages Support for Iranian Protesters

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Monday the United States encourages other countries to “stand with those brave protesters in Iran who are expressing rights that are as universal to them as they are to people around the world.”

Asked by reporters during a press briefing Monday about efforts to support access to free internet in Iran, Price said the United States and European partners have taken steps to facilitate communications within and outside of Iran, including allowing technology companies to send equipment to Iran without fear of violating sanctions.

Iran has limited internet services as part of its response to protests across the country after the September death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained for violating the country’s strict dress code, and the protests have included broader calls for reforms in Iran.

“It is always the policy of the United States to stand on the side of those exercising their rights peacefully,” Price told reporters. “We’re doing that here. We’ve encouraged countries around the world to do the same, and we’ll work with countries around the world to do the same.”