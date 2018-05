Ukraine’s war with Russian-backed separatist rebels in the east is entering its fifth year. Since February, there has been an uptick in fighting along the 450-kilometer contact line. The United States’ Special Envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, along with U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, took a trip to the front lines Tuesday to witness firsthand the fallout from the violence. For VOA, Henry Ridgwell joined them on the convoy.