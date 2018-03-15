US Hits Russian 'Cyber Actors' With Sanctions Over Election Meddling

The United States has announced sanctions against Russian "cyber actors" for alleged interference in the U.S. election.

“The Administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia.

Among those targeted by the sanctions are 13 Russians indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has been probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.