US Immigration News Recap, July 10-16, 2022

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week:

5 years later, families still separated

In June 2018, family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border made international headlines after recordings from a U.S. federal detention facility emerged of scores of children screaming for their parents. Five years after the practice began, some families have yet to be reunited, and others live in limbo.

Biden immigration memo prioritizes family unity

When detaining immigrants who are in the country illegally, U.S. law enforcement officers will ask them whether they are parents or guardians to avoid separating families under a policy launched by the Biden administration.

The directive, an effort by President Joe Biden to reverse former President Donald Trump's more restrictive policies, also allows previously deported parents or guardians to return to the United States temporarily for child custody hearings.

Biden, Mexican president talk immigration, economy

The White House said the U.S. will double the number of temporary visas for workers from Central America and Mexico. The announcement comes after President Joe Biden held his second one-on-one meeting with Mexico's president in under a year. The two discussed immigration, security, inflation and challenges that go beyond North America.

US restores path to green card for some TPS holders

Some Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients are expected to regain a way to adjust their immigration status to permanent resident in the U.S.

Earlier this month, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, issued a memorandum that restored a process that had been available for years until it was changed under the Trump administration.

US to renew humanitarian protection for Venezuelans

The United States government announced it would renew but not expand Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans in the country, a move that leaves tens of thousands of recently arrived Venezuelans without access to the humanitarian program.

The Biden administration will offer an 18-month extension of TPS for Venezuelans who were in the United States by March 8, 2021, but not expand the program to more recent arrivals, Biden officials said.

VOA Special Report: Refugees Shape America

Discover how those who arrived in the U.S. after fleeing turmoil in their homelands have contributed to the nation.

News in brief

New citizenship ambassador

USCIS has partnered with community leaders to promote citizenship through their own immigrant experiences. The initiative is designed to encourage more than 9.1 million lawful permanent residents to apply for U.S. citizenship.

Border wall

The Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection will prioritize the use of last year's border barrier funding for environmental remediation and mitigation as well as updates to lighting, cameras and detection technology on existing barriers.

Medical screening compliance

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the time beneficiaries paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine have to attest to their compliance with the medical screening for tuberculosis and additional vaccinations.