US Men's Hockey Team Eliminated, Vonn Ends Olympic Ski Career with Bronze

The Czech Republic won a stunning 3-2 shootout victory over the United States in the men's hockey quarterfinals match-up.

Wednesday at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Petr Kouka scored the game-winning goal for the Czech Republic, while goalie Pavel Francouz stopped a total of 18 shots, including five in the shootout. The Czech Republic will now move on to face the Russian squad, who advanced after posting a 6-1 quarterfinal rout of Norway.

In women's figure skating, 15-year-old Russian Alina Zagitova scored a world-record 82.92 points in her short program, besting the 81.61 mark set just minutes earlier by 18-year-old teammate Evegenia Medvedeva. The performances put the Russians in commanding position to win the first gold medal for a delegation that is competing under the neutral Olympic Athletes from Russia banner after the national team was banned over a major doping scandal.

The U.S. trio of Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell struggled with early mistakes in each of their programs. Nagasu was ninth with Chen and Tennell right behind her.

Meanwhile, Italy's Sofia Goggia won the gold medal in the ladies's downhill ski event, beating silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinkel of Norway by just nine hundredths of a seconds. American Lindsey Vonn, in the final Olympics of her career, won the bronze medal to become the oldest female medalist in Winter Olympics history at the age of 33.

Canada's Brady Leman took home the gold medal in the men's ski cross event, with Switzerland's Marc Bishofberger taking the silver medal and Russia's Sergey Ridzik winning bronze.

And the United States won its first ever Olympic gold medal in women's cross-country skiing, upsetting Sweden by .19 seconds. Norway finished in nearly three seconds later to win the bronze.