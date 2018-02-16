US Intel, State Elections Officials to Discuss Security Issues

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says representatives from U.S. intelligence agencies will meet with state officials Friday and Monday for a classified-level briefing on election security.

In a statement, the intelligence office said the meeting will involve secretaries of state, state election directors, and members of the Election Assistance Commission "as part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity and security of the nation's election infrastructure, particularly as the risk environment evolves."

The briefings are expected to focus on increasing awareness of the intentions and capabilities of the United States' foreign adversaries. They are also expected to address threat mitigation.

The two-day meeting comes as an independent counsel investigates foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and state election officials prepare for November's midterm elections.