US Investigating Civilian Deaths in Afghanistan Airstrikes

The United States is investigating possible civilian deaths in a military airstrike in Afghanistan.

A military said Wednesday. "U.S. Forces-Afghanistan is aware of an incident in the Pul-e 'Alam District in Logar Province ... with potential civilian casualties. An official investigations has been launched."

The latest civilian casualties were reported Wednesday when a U.S. airstrike hit a suspected Taliban hideout in the eastern Logar province.

Residents in the Pul-e-Alam district told reporters the attack also killed more than 20 civilians, including women and children.

Afghan officials would not confirm the fatalities though they said at least 10 civilians have been evacuated for medical aid to hospitals in Kabul.

An American drone strike in the western Herat province on Monday killed at least 13 civilians and wounded nine others, according to Afghan officials. That attack also targeted a Taliban base, killing 16 insurgents, they added.

The strikes occurred a week after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his new, "condition-based approach" for Afghanistan.

The president offered few details about how many additional troops would be required in Afghanistan, or how they would support Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and the Islamic State terror group.